Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Vital Energy, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Vital Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $10.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

VTLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Vital Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $818,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $4,765,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,536,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

