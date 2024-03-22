Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Belite Bio, Inc’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Belite Bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.55. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. Belite Bio has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -35.30 and a beta of -1.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 194.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Belite Bio by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

