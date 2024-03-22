CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.30.

CSGP stock opened at $97.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

