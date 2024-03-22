HC Wainwright Increases Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target to $24.00

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $474.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $16,730,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,050,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after buying an additional 3,291,612 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,648,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 950.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,843,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,395 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after buying an additional 1,597,870 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

