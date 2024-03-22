StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 461.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 32,405 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 243.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the period. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

