Argus Boosts Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Price Target to $85.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Argus from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCEP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.68.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.30.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,359,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,359,000 after purchasing an additional 225,744 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,220,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,487,000 after purchasing an additional 787,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

