StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

