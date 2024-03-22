Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) & TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Financial Analysis

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Management and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management 13.06% 21.01% 3.73% TPG 3.35% 18.69% 7.21%

Dividends

Ares Management pays an annual dividend of $3.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ares Management pays out 155.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG pays out -4,398.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Management has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. TPG is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

50.0% of Ares Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Ares Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.7% of TPG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ares Management has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ares Management and TPG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management 0 6 5 0 2.45 TPG 0 6 5 0 2.45

Ares Management currently has a consensus target price of $123.45, suggesting a potential downside of 9.61%. TPG has a consensus target price of $39.04, suggesting a potential downside of 16.15%. Given Ares Management’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ares Management is more favorable than TPG.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ares Management and TPG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management $3.63 billion 11.64 $474.33 million $2.39 57.15 TPG $2.39 billion 7.10 $80.09 million ($0.04) -1,163.71

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than TPG. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ares Management beats TPG on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. In addition, the company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas. The company operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

