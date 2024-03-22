Comparing Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAXW)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) and CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Accolade shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accolade and CareMax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $363.14 million 2.08 -$459.65 million ($1.65) -5.91 CareMax $751.10 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

CareMax has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Accolade and CareMax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 4 13 0 2.76 CareMax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accolade currently has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 60.68%. Given Accolade’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than CareMax.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and CareMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -31.59% -27.27% -14.36% CareMax N/A N/A N/A

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians. It also provides medical opinion and decision support services; and technology and administrative services to the medical practice PCs providing virtual primary care services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc. provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States. It operates multi-specialty medical care centers in Florida, Tennessee, Texas, and New York. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

