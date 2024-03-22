UBS Group Initiates Coverage on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the airline’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

