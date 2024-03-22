Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.58.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $248.95 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.35 and a 200-day moving average of $239.15. The firm has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

