Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Given “Hold” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.51. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.