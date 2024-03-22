AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATRC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.57.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $60,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,065.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,616 shares of company stock valued at $423,212. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 3.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 4.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

