Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.96.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

