KeyCorp Boosts AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target to $264.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $254.00 to $264.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.40.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AppFolio

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $233.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,793.93 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $115.26 and a fifty-two week high of $246.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.03 and its 200-day moving average is $197.26.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 0.44%. Equities research analysts expect that AppFolio will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $239,090.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at $461,500.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $239,090.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,500.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,489 shares of company stock worth $3,531,011 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in AppFolio by 70.4% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter worth $39,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.