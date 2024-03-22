Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$104.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PBH. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a C$111.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$111.50.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBH

Premium Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

Premium Brands Increases Dividend

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$87.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$91.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$93.30. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$84.66 and a 1 year high of C$113.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.20%.

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.