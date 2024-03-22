United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United-Guardian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

UG stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. United-Guardian has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in United-Guardian by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United-Guardian by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

