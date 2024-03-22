Tenaya Therapeutics’ (TNYA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TNYA

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.

In other news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 2,222,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,599,275 shares in the company, valued at $61,196,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 2,222,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,599,275 shares in the company, valued at $61,196,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Hoey sold 6,569 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,078.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,019.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,908 shares of company stock worth $122,867 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,472,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after buying an additional 2,357,950 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,081,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 929,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after buying an additional 850,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,718,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after buying an additional 651,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.