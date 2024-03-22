JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $145.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.7 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $153.48 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $157.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.58. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,837 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 646,982 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $78,544,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $64,571,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.