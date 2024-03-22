VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $2.70 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.90.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VNET Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

VNET stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. VNET Group has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of -0.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 749.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

