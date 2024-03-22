FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a report released on Monday, March 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$6.93 and a 12-month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment ( TSE:CJR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$369.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$371.50 million.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

