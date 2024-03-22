Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie restated their outperform rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a $245.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZS. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $230.55.

ZS opened at $198.07 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. Analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,715 shares of company stock valued at $8,909,342. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

