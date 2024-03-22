StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of BKSC opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $16.63.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
