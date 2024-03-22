StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BKSC opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $16.63.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

About Bank of South Carolina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Bank of South Carolina by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 69.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.