SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regulus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
