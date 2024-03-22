Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) PT Raised to GBX 220

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167 ($2.13).

LON SBRE opened at GBX 179.40 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 104.41 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.34). The company has a market cap of £448.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,980.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 152.16.

In other news, insider Bryan Joseph bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £5,340 ($6,798.22). Insiders bought 3,194 shares of company stock valued at $563,963 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

