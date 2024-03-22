Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.01) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.37) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46) in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.73) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 1,460 ($18.59) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,985 ($25.27).
In related news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.18) per share, for a total transaction of £380.40 ($484.28). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 66 shares of company stock valued at $109,920. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
