Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $190.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Progressive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.39.

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $205.57 on Monday. Progressive has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $207.87. The company has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Progressive will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 139,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

