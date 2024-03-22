Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Neo Performance Materials Price Performance
OTCMKTS NOPMF opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $7.17.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neo Performance Materials
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.