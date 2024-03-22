Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.83.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $269.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $213.67 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,165,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,005,000 after acquiring an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

