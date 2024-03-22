Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$46.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TOY. TD Securities raised Spin Master from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.13.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$34.18 on Monday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$31.43 and a 52-week high of C$39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.03 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.9846014 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

