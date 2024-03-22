Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) PT Lowered to C$3.75 at TD Securities

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.90 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

TSE:TRZ opened at C$4.05 on Monday. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$2.95 and a 1 year high of C$5.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

