First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

First Business Financial Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $35.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

