WW International’s (WW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.14.

WW International Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $1.96 on Monday. WW International has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $154.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $205.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WW International will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in WW International by 7,694.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after buying an additional 2,412,295 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International during the second quarter worth approximately $10,379,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in WW International by 807.4% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 416,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 370,346 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WW International in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,407,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,267 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

