Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blend Labs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.06.

Blend Labs Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $758.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.92. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 118.15% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 97,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $246,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

See Also

