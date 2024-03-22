B2Gold Corp. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BTG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.23.

BTG opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 400.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.0% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 10.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 20,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

