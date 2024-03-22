FY2024 EPS Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Lifted by Analyst

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HPK stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.64.

HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

In other news, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $734,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,672,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,644,357.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 943.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 555.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

