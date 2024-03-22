Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ResMed in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $7.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s FY2025 earnings at $8.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.30.

RMD stock opened at $193.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.38. ResMed has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,966,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ResMed by 102.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,547 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $117,621,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of ResMed by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 840,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $144,502,000 after acquiring an additional 597,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of ResMed by 79.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,303,000 after acquiring an additional 398,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

