Novavax, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Novavax in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $291.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.96 million. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.28) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVAX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NVAX opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $11.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Novavax by 76.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Novavax by 73.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

