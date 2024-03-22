Analysts Set Expectations for Exagen Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exagen in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 80.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 14.7% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 154,139 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 8.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 547,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 30.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

