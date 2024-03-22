Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

