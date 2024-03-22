Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Raised to $45.00 at JMP Securities

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQSP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -702.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 36,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,167,166.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,691,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,543,376.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 20,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $660,316.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,931.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 36,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,167,166.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,691,790 shares in the company, valued at $118,543,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,859 shares of company stock valued at $11,767,561 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

