Piper Sandler Lowers NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Price Target to $11.00

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $262.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.25. NewtekOne has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NewtekOne will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

NewtekOne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from NewtekOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NewtekOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 134.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

