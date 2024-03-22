Stifel Nicolaus Raises Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $85.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of FAST opened at $78.42 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 196,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

