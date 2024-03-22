Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $8.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $188.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 14,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 341,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Featured Stories

