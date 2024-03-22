Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $150.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.82. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

