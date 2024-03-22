StockNews.com Lowers KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

KVH Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KVHI opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

Institutional Trading of KVH Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in KVH Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in KVH Industries by 7,440.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in KVH Industries by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in KVH Industries by 7,222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

