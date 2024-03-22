NextEra Energy, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.36. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NEE stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. United Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

