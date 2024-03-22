Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.88.

GRPN opened at $15.02 on Monday. Groupon has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $19.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $585.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,478 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at $414,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 45.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter valued at $6,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

