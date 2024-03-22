National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cogeco Communications in a report released on Monday, March 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.23. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.47 per share.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.61. The company had revenue of C$747.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$755.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 12.47%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins lowered Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank set a C$77.00 price target on Cogeco Communications and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.72.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

TSE:CCA opened at C$59.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.78 and a twelve month high of C$72.56.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Chantal Frappier sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.67, for a total transaction of C$44,410.44. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

