Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
